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Biden's Baby Bullies invade Ohio Church
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410 views • January 24, 2021
The group of Marxists barged into the church, knocked over a table and shouted profanities. “Two, four, six, eight this church teaches hate!” the protesters shouted. “Roe is the floor, we demand more!”
In reality, just another Christophobe mob who see Christ's teachings as an afront to their immoral lifestyles.
In reality, just another Christophobe mob who see Christ's teachings as an afront to their immoral lifestyles.
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