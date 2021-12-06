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Watch: Broker REFUSES to Give Rafi His COMEX Physical Silver
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335 views • December 06, 2021
From Goldsilver Pros
Watch: Broker REFUSES to Give Rafi His COMEX Physical Silver.
Rafi Farber, The End Game Investor, documented his journey of going through the process of standing for delivery on a 5,000OZ #silver contract. He's the first client of Interactive Brokers, a futures commission merchant, to actually do this, and he shows you how it can be done.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ptHEwAnuTXk&;t=943s
Watch: Broker REFUSES to Give Rafi His COMEX Physical Silver.
Rafi Farber, The End Game Investor, documented his journey of going through the process of standing for delivery on a 5,000OZ #silver contract. He's the first client of Interactive Brokers, a futures commission merchant, to actually do this, and he shows you how it can be done.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ptHEwAnuTXk&;t=943s
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