Navigating the Danger Zone: From Financial Collapse to Golden Age | Global Financial Reset
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
93 followers
143 views • 22 hours ago

John Michael Chambers and his guests pull back the curtain on the imminent financial collapse. Retired Lt. Col. Ricardo Bossi reveals why the system must fall and how a "Black Hat plan" is being shaped by "White Hats" for a controlled demolition. Banking expert Will Barney then details the new, transparent blockchain-based system being built to replace the corrupt central bank model, explaining the future of XRP, stablecoins, and why you may not need a bank account soon. We also cover the escalating bond market crisis, the threat of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), and the potential for historic financial reparations to the American people.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


Keywords
financial collapsecontrolled demolitionwhite hatsxrpstablecoinsricardo bosinew financial systemcbdc threatblack hat planwill barneyblockchain bankingbond market crisisfinancial reparations
