Why Used Japanese Homes are WORTHLESS!

Two Bit da Vinci





March 23, 2024





Japan Homes: Thanks DeleteMe for sponsoring this video! Protect your online Info Today! https://joindeleteme.com/TwoBitDavinci





Why Isn't Hiroshima a Nuclear Wasteland Like Chernobyl?

• Why Isn't Hiroshima a Nuclear Wastela...





Japan is synonymous with craftsmanship, attention to detail and quality. But you might be surprised to learn, that homes in Japan, aren't an investment, but lose value, more like a car. So why is that? Japan is a small country with limited land, you'd think housing in Japan would be astronomical, and in some areas like the heart of Tokyo, it is. But you can buy an older home in Japan TODAY for around $10,000. So today we're going to get to the bottom of why that is!





》》》SUPPORT THE SHOW!《《《

Join our Newsletter! https://geni.us/TwoBitWeekly

Become a Patron! https://geni.us/TwoBitPatreon

Buying a Tesla? https://geni.us/GoTesla





》》》OUR PARTNERS《《《

Protect Yourself Online: https://geni.us/deleteMe





》》》GOING SOLAR?《《《

Save 50% on Solar Panels ⟫ https://geni.us/SolarSteals

Energy Sage for Solar ⟫ https://geni.us/EnergySage





》》》COMPANY OUTREACH 《《《

Sponsor A Video! [email protected]





》》》CONNECT WITH US 《《《

Twitter 》 / twobitdavinci

Facebook 》 / twobitdavinci

Instagram 》 / twobitdavinci









Chapters

0:00 - Introduction

1:30 - 30 Year Rule

3:00 - Why & History

5:25 - Geography

6:10 - Housing Bubble

7:05 - Culture

8:00 - Building Codes

9:15 - Japanese Demo

11:15 - The Future





what we'll cover

two bit da vinci,Why Used Japanese Homes are Nearly WORTHLESS,japanese home values,japanese home design,japanese home gadgets,japanese homes,homes in japan,japan home values,japanese construction methods,japanese house demolition,japan housing market crash,why homes in japan are a bad investment,japan real estate,real estate in japan,japanese homes are cheap,housing market,real estate,housing bubble,living in japan,free homes in japan, Why Japanese Homes are a TERRIBLE Investment, Why Japanese Homes are SO Cheap, Japanese Homes are SO Cheap - You Won't Believe Why, Used Japanese Homes are WORTHLESS - But Why??, Used Japanese Homes are WORTHLESS - But Why??





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yxbXIobbxXU