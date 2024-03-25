Why Used Japanese Homes are WORTHLESS!

Two Bit da Vinci
March 23, 2024
Why Isn't Hiroshima a Nuclear Wasteland Like Chernobyl?
Japan is synonymous with craftsmanship, attention to detail and quality. But you might be surprised to learn, that homes in Japan, aren't an investment, but lose value, more like a car. So why is that? Japan is a small country with limited land, you'd think housing in Japan would be astronomical, and in some areas like the heart of Tokyo, it is. But you can buy an older home in Japan TODAY for around $10,000. So today we're going to get to the bottom of why that is!
Chapters
0:00 - Introduction
1:30 - 30 Year Rule
3:00 - Why & History
5:25 - Geography
6:10 - Housing Bubble
7:05 - Culture
8:00 - Building Codes
9:15 - Japanese Demo
11:15 - The Future
what we'll cover
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yxbXIobbxXU
