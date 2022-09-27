At Least 154 Scientists at America’s Top National Security Lab Lured Back to China

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https://gnews.org/post/p1pz7439b
09/25/2022 Over the past 20 years, at least 154 Chinese scientists who worked on government sponsored research at the top national security laboratory in the US has been hired to do scientific research in China