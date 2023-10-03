It's a WAR and you have POWER - USE it..

Isaiah 5:20 (KJV):

"Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!"





In this verse, Isaiah warns against those who invert moral values and confuse what is right with what is wrong. This can be seen as a warning against the societal pressures and trends that go against the teachings of the Bible.





2 Timothy 4:3-4 (KJV):

"For the time will come when they will not endure sound doctrine; but after their own lusts shall they heap to themselves teachers, having itching ears; And they shall turn away their ears from the truth, and shall be turned unto fables."





This passage suggests that in the future, some people will reject sound biblical teaching in favor of teachings that align with their desires. It implies a contrast between what the Bible teaches and what society promotes.





2. Satan as the Prince of the Air:





Ephesians 2:2 (KJV):

"Wherein in time past ye walked according to the course of this world, according to the prince of the power of the air, the spirit that now worketh in the children of disobedience."





In this verse, the apostle Paul refers to Satan as the "prince of the power of the air." While this phrase may not refer to the physical atmosphere, it symbolizes the spiritual realm where Satan wields influence over those who are disobedient to God's word.





2 Corinthians 4:4 (KJV):

"In whom the god of this world hath blinded the minds of them which believe not, lest the light of the glorious gospel of Christ, who is the image of God, should shine unto them."





This verse highlights Satan as the "god of this world" who blinds the minds of unbelievers, preventing them from seeing the truth of the gospel.





In summary, while the King James Version of the Bible does not explicitly mention an "ultimate conspiracy against the word of God," it does contain passages that caution against societal trends that contradict biblical teachings. Additionally, it describes Satan as a spiritual force working against God's truth, which can be seen as a form of opposition to the Word of God. Interpretations of these passages may vary among individuals and religious traditions.