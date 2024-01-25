Create New Account
Hezbollah Rains Incendiary Munitions On Israel; Iran-backed Militants Up Their Game? | Report
White Knight
Published 17 hours ago

Lebanon-based militant group Hezbollah reportedly fired rockets containing white phosphorus into Israel. According to Israeli media, two mortar shells were fired by Hezbollah from Lebanon into the Metulla area last week. It is suspected to have contained white phosphorus, as after landing, it exploded and led to a big fire.

israel

