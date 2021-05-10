COVID-19 AND BIODIGITAL CONVERGENCE

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“Without deviation progress is not possible.” ― Frank Zappa
http://thecrowhouse.com
TheCrowhouse YouTube Archive on AltCensored:
https://www.altcensored.com/channel/UCegOTmclzjfKuQh0SHflqww
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Gab: https://gab.com/MaxIgan
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/max-igan-21263a66/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/maxiganscrowhouse/
BrandNewTube https://brandnewtube.com/@thecrowhouse
MeWe: https://mewe.com/group/5aa84d353016dd184af55702
Surviving The Matrix Podcast on I-Heart:
The Crowhouse Community Forums:
https://thecrowhouse.community/
Support The Crowhouse: https://www.patreon.com/maxigan
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Psycho-Neurobiology And War by Dr. Charles Morgan
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TYMoTow2chsu/
COVID-19 restrictions in Sydney extended in bid to avoid ‘superspreading event'
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/covid-19-restrictions-in-sydney-extended-in-bid-to-avoid-superspreading-event/ar-BB1gwemN?ocid=msedgntp
Top epidemiologist says virus outbreak is ‘absolutely inevitable'
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/top-epidemiologist-says-virus-outbreak-is-absolutely-inevitable/ar-BB1gtTWE?ocid=msedgntp
Fully vaccinated travellers test positive in Sydney hotel quarantine
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/sydney/fully-vaccinated-travellers-test-positive-in-sydney-hotel-quarantine/ar-BB1gsuvJ?ocid=msedgntp
Scott Morrison says Australia will remain shut off to the world indefinitely
https://www.news.com.au/world/coronavirus/australia/scott-morrison-says-australia-will-remain-shut-off-to-the-world-indefinitely/news-story/38da4e3b62dd8ad42bc3c44bb7b1f0cc
World’s Most Vaccinated Nation Reintroduces Curbs as Cases Surge
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-05-04/world-s-most-vaccinated-nation-reintroduces-curbs-as-cases-surge?utm_campaign=socialflow-organic&;utm_source=facebook&cmpid=socialflow-facebook-business&utm_medium=social&utm_content=business
Highly cited COVID doctor comes to stunning conclusion: Gov’t ‘scrubbing unprecedented numbers’ of injection-related deaths
https://leohohmann.com/2021/04/30/highly-cited-covid-doctor-comes-to-stunning-conclusion-govt-scrubbing-unprecedented-numbers-of-injection-related-deaths/
Analysis of test sticks from surface testing in the Slovak Republic
https://www.nutritruth.org/single-post/analysis-of-test-sticks-from-surface-testing-in-the-slovak-republic-confirmation-of-genocide
India - They Are Not Dying, They Are Being Killed
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/quot-they-are-not-dying-they-are-being-killed-quot-prayer-warriors-needed_spcYBOaFWzWouYk.html
Self-disseminating vaccines for emerging infectious diseases
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4732410/
Exploring Biodigital Convergence
https://horizons.gc.ca/en/2020/02/11/exploring-biodigital-convergence/?fbclid=IwAR2OYpLfoV0YmMkvVPVEetEoyLyQwqy1wAKs5IMfp27p5-gBgANHlUYOVmY
Commonwealth of Australia States Assembly
https://commonwealthofaustraliastatesassembly.com/
Masked Science Resource
https://onedrive.live.com/?authkey=%21AB1920WTtIvvMZw&;id=EBBEF72854739E09%2156709&cid=EBBEF72854739E09
Requiring the use of COVIDSafe
https://www.fwc.gov.au/general-protections-benchbook/workplace-rights-protections/requiring-the-use-covidsafe
ONE GREAT WORK NETWORK
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/
Affadavit of Status (pdf)
https://www.thecrowhouse.com/Documents/anon%20Affidavit%20of%20Status.pdf
Notice of Estoppel (42 Questions)
https://thecrowhouse.com/Documents/Estoppel%20Notice.pdf
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf
"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa
“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell
“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.” ― Frank Zappa
“Their stupidity does not amaze me, its when they're smart that amazes me. It's baffling whenever you find someone who's smart — incredible. Soon you'll have zoos for such things.” ― Frank Zappa
"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn
THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!