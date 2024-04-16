AA_IB_362_Debased_America

Create New Account
Anomic Age: The John Age Show
Published 19 hours ago

I’ll discuss the many levels that combine to form the debased country that we live in today. We will discuss the obesity, mental health, drug use, and overall the normalization of immorality that has destroyed this once great nation.


#Obesity #Trans #Drugs #MentalHealth #Media #RedHeifer #SocialMedia #Narrative #America #News #Distraction #NWO #MindControl #AnomicAge #JohnAge


