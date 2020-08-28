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Socialists Take Greece: What This Means For Europe - And You!
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47 views • August 28, 2020
Greece's far-left Syriza party swept to power supported by voters opposed to the terms of the nation's international bailout. Under Syriza, the Greek Government will refuse to pay bondholders what they are owed, which is similar to what happened in countries like Cyprus and Argentina.
The European Central Bank will be threatened to buy up Greek debt under the threat of default: Pay up or the Euro dies!
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Sources
http://sports.espn.go.com/espn/wire?section=oly&;id=12172308
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Greek_Financial_Audit,_2004
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/finance/economics/8580720/Timeline-of-a-crisis-how-Greeces-tragedy-unfolded.html
http://www.tradingeconomics.com/greece/government-debt-to-gdp
http://uk.businessinsider.com/what-syriza-stands-for-2014-12
http://links.org.au/node/2888
http://www.irishtimes.com/business/economy/euro-sinks-to-nine-year-low-against-dollar-1.2055762
http://www.bloomberg.com/news/2015-01-16/greek-banks-request-emergency-liquidity-as-outflows-grow.html
http://wolfstreet.com/2015/01/18/fears-of-next-cyprus-trigger-bank-runs-in-greece/
http://uk.businessinsider.com/snap-election-fears-are-tanking-the-greek-stock-market-2014-12
http://www.bloomberg.com/news/2014-12-08/greek-firebrand-tsipras-soothes-investors-as-power-draws-closer.html
http://www.massviolence.org/IMG/article_PDF/Chronology-of-Mass-Killings-during-the-Chinese-Cultural.pdf
http://www.investor.bg/centralna-i-iztochna-evropa/335/a/aleksis-cipras-gigant-v-tyrgoviiata-s-obeshtaniia-186520
http://news.ibox.bg/news/id_424468644
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/worldnews/europe/greece/11355783/Greeces-Syriza-leader-Alexis-Tsipras-is-like-Harry-Potter.html
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-30949072
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Battle_of_Chaeronea_%28338_BC%29
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/First_Mithridatic_War#Pontic_seizure_of_Roman_Asia_.26_Cilicia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Asiatic_Vespers
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Asiatic_Vespers
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Classical_demography#Demography_of_the_Roman_Empire
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Greek_Civil_War
The European Central Bank will be threatened to buy up Greek debt under the threat of default: Pay up or the Euro dies!
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon US Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Sources
http://sports.espn.go.com/espn/wire?section=oly&;id=12172308
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Greek_Financial_Audit,_2004
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/finance/economics/8580720/Timeline-of-a-crisis-how-Greeces-tragedy-unfolded.html
http://www.tradingeconomics.com/greece/government-debt-to-gdp
http://uk.businessinsider.com/what-syriza-stands-for-2014-12
http://links.org.au/node/2888
http://www.irishtimes.com/business/economy/euro-sinks-to-nine-year-low-against-dollar-1.2055762
http://www.bloomberg.com/news/2015-01-16/greek-banks-request-emergency-liquidity-as-outflows-grow.html
http://wolfstreet.com/2015/01/18/fears-of-next-cyprus-trigger-bank-runs-in-greece/
http://uk.businessinsider.com/snap-election-fears-are-tanking-the-greek-stock-market-2014-12
http://www.bloomberg.com/news/2014-12-08/greek-firebrand-tsipras-soothes-investors-as-power-draws-closer.html
http://www.massviolence.org/IMG/article_PDF/Chronology-of-Mass-Killings-during-the-Chinese-Cultural.pdf
http://www.investor.bg/centralna-i-iztochna-evropa/335/a/aleksis-cipras-gigant-v-tyrgoviiata-s-obeshtaniia-186520
http://news.ibox.bg/news/id_424468644
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/worldnews/europe/greece/11355783/Greeces-Syriza-leader-Alexis-Tsipras-is-like-Harry-Potter.html
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-30949072
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Battle_of_Chaeronea_%28338_BC%29
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/First_Mithridatic_War#Pontic_seizure_of_Roman_Asia_.26_Cilicia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Asiatic_Vespers
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Asiatic_Vespers
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Classical_demography#Demography_of_the_Roman_Empire
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Greek_Civil_War
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