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BRACE FOR IMPACT: "About to get much worse."
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211 views • May 09, 2021
Ice Age Farmer - 9 Ma7 2021
We are staring down the barrel of a confluence of several scenarios--each of which individually is a significant, life-changing event--but which are together conspiring is a dangerous and incendiary situation: food shortages, inflation, and a breakdown of the supply chain. A new media narrative today acknowledges food shortages, and blames animal agriculture, indicating we are reaching an inflection point in the collapse. Expect things to accelerate from here. Let's have a conversation tonight about where we are, where we're heading, and how to prepare.
We are staring down the barrel of a confluence of several scenarios--each of which individually is a significant, life-changing event--but which are together conspiring is a dangerous and incendiary situation: food shortages, inflation, and a breakdown of the supply chain. A new media narrative today acknowledges food shortages, and blames animal agriculture, indicating we are reaching an inflection point in the collapse. Expect things to accelerate from here. Let's have a conversation tonight about where we are, where we're heading, and how to prepare.
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