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The 4th Annual Fake News Awards!
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151 views • January 17, 2021
James Corbett, January 16, 2021
From the palatial living room studios of The Corbett Report it's the 4th Annual Fake News Awards. The boldest lies. The stupidest propaganda. The ugliest presstitution. Join James as he debunks the lies and shames the liars behind the biggest fake news stories of 2020. Who will take the Dino for the worst fake news story of the year? Watch and find out!
https://www.corbettreport.com/fakenews4/
From the palatial living room studios of The Corbett Report it's the 4th Annual Fake News Awards. The boldest lies. The stupidest propaganda. The ugliest presstitution. Join James as he debunks the lies and shames the liars behind the biggest fake news stories of 2020. Who will take the Dino for the worst fake news story of the year? Watch and find out!
https://www.corbettreport.com/fakenews4/
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