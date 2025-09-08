RT News - September 8 2025 6AM GMT

September 8, 2025

Russian civilians are in Ukraine's crosshairs. Six people including a child are wounded as Kiev's drones strike Donetsk city, a park and school take the brunt of the damage. Trump weighs strikes on drug cartels in Venezuela, that's as he unleashes his new department of war, killing 11 civilians on a boat off the Venezuelan coast without charge or trial. An Israeli air strike destroys a residential building in Gaza City. Fifteen Palestinians are reportedly killed since dawn as the IDF's ramps up its military operation in the enclave.





This video was made with linuxmint.

