Martus for Truth: What is Happening?

What in the world is going on?





A lot of people want you to believe it's the end times, and they start instructing you about "the rapture", by which most of them likely mean pretribulational rapture. Pretribulational rapture, though, is not found in the Bible. It was not a teaching of Christ; it was not a teaching of the Apostles; and it was not a teaching of the Apostolic Fathers. It only came into existence in the early 1800's, so beware of that.





What is happening, though? Although it seems new to much of the western world, it is not new. The rest of the world has been suffering it for thousands of years—on an on-going basis. Ignoring this fact, and treating this as though because it's happening to us means it's new to the whole world is akin to climbing Mount Hubris.





What is happening? If you watch this episode, paying close attention, you'll get a better idea.





#PsalmSeventyTwo, #ParadigmShift, #GoodAndEvil