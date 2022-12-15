Justice Anna Von Reitz Lays Out Worldwide Fraud, Theft of Everything Under Colour of Law

Justice Anna Von Reitz has been disclosing without cease the continued theft and lies of the systems posing as governments. In this video interview she updates us on the way forward and the largest, shocking financial fraud in history--bigger than FTX--a crime against all Canadians and Americans facilitated by "the other Ottawa" just over five years ago. Von Reitz is a leading voice in the truth movement with first-hand knowledge, and first-hand experience inside the system.

Find VonReitz Articles at: http://AnnaVonReitz.com

Also "A Brief Report": http://annavonreitz.com/briefreportenglish.pdf

To find our site: http://PeopleForJusticeCanada.com

Yes, you can join and participate.

