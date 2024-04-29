Self-Immolation, Waco & the SDA, Freemasonry, Hollywood, Jesuits, Jews, 9/11, WWII Atrocities, Sex Drugs & the CIA

FT 2024-04-28 Sex Drugs & the CIA

Topics list:

* Johnny’s rules to the Team on journalism.

* The self-immolations of Aaron Bushnell and Max Azzarello: Hawkeye’s notes.

* Timothy McVeigh, Norman Schwarzkopf, Freemasonry and Rome.

* Calendar tie-in between Bushnell, Waco and Bill Hicks (Alex Jones?).

* Critical examination of the Bushnell video.

* The Schwarzkopf-Roosevelt-Lindberg Freemasonic connection.

* Is Hollywood movie-maker Guy Ritchie a fan of Johnny?

* Revisiting the new “superhero/villain” Hollywood paradigm: why they’re doing what they do without exception, oblivious of financial flops.

* These are the movies Hollywood SHOULD be making, instead we get “Civil War”, “Oppenheimer” and “Barbie”.

* The agenda behind the 2024 movie “Civil War”.

* “The Mission” (1986): bold Jesuit propaganda and gaslighting.

* Jewish appearances verses perceived Jewish power.

* SDA “Public Affairs and Religious Liberty” Director Ganoune Diop fires a warning shot at orthodox Adventists: “You are closet terrorists!”

* Dexter Taylor and the NY agenda to shut down 3-D gun printing led by this Jesuit-trained female far-Left foreigner judge.

* “The United States Constitution does not apply in the State of New York.”

* Can you play the lawyer game and win?

* This flat-Earth personality—a recent guest on InfoWars—is skyrocketing in popularity because he blames JEWS.

* 9/11: Jews or Jesuits?

* What really happened to the President of Poland on 10 April 2010?

* From Stalin to Putin: there is less change than you hoped for.

* What else occurred on 10 April throughout history? You’ll be surprised.

* Who controlled (controls) Jeffrey Epstein: the Mossad or the CIA?

* What really happened to Ghislaine Maxwell?

* What does the Bible say about the proposed “Red Heifer” sacrifice in Israel?

* Will the transition to digital currency be mandatory, based on a false flag?

* What is the REAL agenda behind “climate change”?

* Disturbing fire-throwing robot dog.

* Clark University, Atlanta and the subversive secret society agenda aimed at young black students.

* Dave McGowan, Laurel Canyon, the A-bomb, Bigfoot and the moon.

* “Tune in, turn on and drop out.” The shocking secret behind the 60’s “sex, drugs and rock & roll” culture.

* Johnny’s formula for keeping a volunteer group together.



