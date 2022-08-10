Vera Sharav: Preserving the Nuremberg Code

As the world is approaching the 75th anniversary of the Nuremberg Code, it is becoming apparent that now, of all times, this achievement of humanity is coming under the greatest distress worldwide since it was written down.





In this interview with The New American, Vera Sharav, a Holocaust survivor and a prominent human rights advocate, draws parallels between the ideologies and practices put in place in Nazi Germany and those practiced by the modern global elites. Both are rooted in the teachings of eugenics, which divide people into two categories: the elites and those considered inferior and not worthy of living. As a result, both the medical experiments carried out by Nazi physicians on Jews during the Holocaust and the mass vaccination campaign against Covid have a common goal: depopulation.





The forces looking to depopulate the world are many and powerful. Yet it is within people’s power to defeat them, said Sharav.





Vera Sharav is the founder and president of the Alliance for Human Research Protection.