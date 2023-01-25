Some peoples favourite A-Hole ( Elon Musk ) colluding with W.E.F – Surprise ?

The World Economic Forum has declared that your thoughts are no longer your own. Your thoughts now belong to Klaus Schwab ( Satan Klaus ) and the WEF. And you shouldn’t try to fight this dystopian development, because it’s for your own good. . . .

Connecting the human brain to computers is a goal of all globalists and their organizations.

Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum are ecstatic that transhumanist Elon Musk will start testing brain implants in humans this year.