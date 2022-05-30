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Injured Teachers from the 22 Primary School of Donetsk (Donbass), are in the Hospital Getting their Wounds Treated After This Morning's Mortar Blasts by Ukraine Forces. - English SUBS - 052022
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80 views • May 30, 2022
Injured teachers from the 22 primary school of Donetsk are in the hospital getting their wounds treated .
Also, here:
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are shelling Donetsk from American 155-mm M777 howitzers.
This was reported in the Ministry of Information of the DPR.
Today, the artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit (https://t.me/sputniklive/38804) the objects of civilians in Donetsk.
5 people were killed, 16 more were injured.
This was also reported somewhere else: Today: The death toll from the shelling of Donetsk by Ukrainian troops has increased to 6, 14 people were wounded, the DPR said.
The 22nd school in the city center came under fire from Ukrainian security forces.
Also, here:
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are shelling Donetsk from American 155-mm M777 howitzers.
This was reported in the Ministry of Information of the DPR.
Today, the artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit (https://t.me/sputniklive/38804) the objects of civilians in Donetsk.
5 people were killed, 16 more were injured.
This was also reported somewhere else: Today: The death toll from the shelling of Donetsk by Ukrainian troops has increased to 6, 14 people were wounded, the DPR said.
The 22nd school in the city center came under fire from Ukrainian security forces.
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