https://gettr.com/post/p23wapu46aa
1/4/2023 Miles Guo: Although Xi Jinping failed to let the RMB become a petrocurrency during his Saudi Arabia trip, he succeeded in making Saudi Arabia agree to purchase China’s weapons in yuan, which further pushes America into a more dangerous situation. However, all will do good to us
#Xijinping #SaudiArabia #petrodollar
1/4/2023 文贵直播：习近平虽然在沙特没有实现石油人民币化，但却很成功地实现了沙特武器的人民币化，将美国推向了更危险的境地，但爆料革命来说却是大好事
#习近平 #沙特 #石油美元
