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#2 Warning Americans to flee modern day Egypt Sodom and Gomorrah America to Christian Freedom Liberia.
Johnny Rice End-Times Ministry
Johnny Rice End-Times Ministry
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9 views • September 28, 2022

End-Times warning Americans to flee modern day Egypt Sodom and Gomorrah America to Christian Freedom Liberia. 


Real End-Times spiritual warfare as we are on the front lines and organizing to help Christian Patriots Escape modern-day Sodom and Gomorrah Egypt America escape the Future Antichrist Barack Obama White House orchestrates a police state take over of America shutting down the electric grid possibly from October 31st Halloween Satan's holiday - End of the year 2022 as the New World Order globalist are preparing to destroy Christian America and the US Federal Reserve dollar to bring Federal Reserve digital currency to begin the 666 mark of the beast United Nations police state.

Jesus blessings and prayers, 

Johnny Rice🤓🙏🇱🇷🇺🇲🇮🇱

Missionary in Liberia West Africa

End-Times Presidential Prayer teamhttps://www.facebook.com/johnnylovesjesus.rice

[email protected]


Prayerfully consider a Donation as God leads and we will pray Mark 10:30, Luke 6:38 that God will bless you 100 fold and this is real spiritual warfare as we are on the front lines and organizing to help Christian Patriots Escape modern-day Sodom and Gomorrah Egypt America if the Antichrist White House orchestrates a police state take over of America? 


 Jesus blessings and prayers, 

Johnny Rice🤓🙏

Missionary in Liberia West Africa

End-Times Presidential Prayer team 


https://paypal.me/JohnnyRice?locale.x=en_US

(Email me if interested/have questions & will give you my WhatsApp#)



Keywords
obamaprophecybabylonnwonew world orderunited nationsmark of the beastrevelation666endtimesdaniel
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy