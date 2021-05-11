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WHY AND HOW THEY PLAN TO KILL SEVEN BILLION DR VERNON COLEMAN
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211 views • May 11, 2021
WHY AND HOW THEY PLAN TO KILL SEVEN BILLION DR VERNON COLEMAN
Dr Coleman explains why it is important to see the big picture rather than to concentrate on small issues, and why we are now all in the "killing fields". He discusses Sustainable Development Goals, genocide and the various ways governments are killing people and how they plan to reduce the world population to 500 million.
For more unbiased information about other important matters please visit Dr Coleman's websites: https://www.vernoncoleman.org https://www.vernoncoleman.com
Dr Coleman explains why it is important to see the big picture rather than to concentrate on small issues, and why we are now all in the "killing fields". He discusses Sustainable Development Goals, genocide and the various ways governments are killing people and how they plan to reduce the world population to 500 million.
For more unbiased information about other important matters please visit Dr Coleman's websites: https://www.vernoncoleman.org https://www.vernoncoleman.com
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