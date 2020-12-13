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LTG Michael T Flynn FULL Speech at One Nation Under God Rally in WDC / LTG Michael T Flynn Discurso Completo Una Nación bajo Dios en WDC [12/12/20]
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368 views • December 13, 2020
Gen. Flynn: SCOTUS doesn’t decide, we decide the election of president of the United States | NTD broadcasted live by NTD News thru their YouTube Channel.
General Flynn: Suprema Corte de Justicia no decide, nosotros decidimos la elección de presidente de los Estados Unidos. NTD transmitió en vivo a través de su canal en YouTube.
Lt. General Michael Flynn spoke in front of a large crowd that rallied on Washington on Dec. 12, 2020.
Lt. General Michael Flynn habló frente a una multitud reunida manifestándose en Washington el 12 de diciembre de 2020.
General Flynn: Suprema Corte de Justicia no decide, nosotros decidimos la elección de presidente de los Estados Unidos. NTD transmitió en vivo a través de su canal en YouTube.
Lt. General Michael Flynn spoke in front of a large crowd that rallied on Washington on Dec. 12, 2020.
Lt. General Michael Flynn habló frente a una multitud reunida manifestándose en Washington el 12 de diciembre de 2020.
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