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Sheriffs Threaten to Deputize the Entire Community - Dave Hodges - The Common Sense Show
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99 views • July 03, 2020
MFP Commentary:
Why the hell does Deputization matter? We are the Militia by definition. AND Dave the US Constitution authorizes the militia to be used in cases of insurrection!!! Read it! I do not approve of the moral relativism created super powers that we illegitimately give to law enforcement through "deputizing".them. Operating under our legitimate God granted rights as the Militia makes a lot more sense than using a plank of the Church of Satan (moral relativism) to bestow illegitimate super powers on people. Why the hell do we always need the guberments blessing (Deputation) to exercise a right? This is really bass ackwards logic.
Mark Passio – The True Meaning And Purpose Of The 2nd Amendment
http://missourifreepress.com/2020/06/03/mark-passio-the-true-meaning-and-purpose-of-the-2nd-amendment/
~MFP
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original post:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y2FLBvTYSXE
Why the hell does Deputization matter? We are the Militia by definition. AND Dave the US Constitution authorizes the militia to be used in cases of insurrection!!! Read it! I do not approve of the moral relativism created super powers that we illegitimately give to law enforcement through "deputizing".them. Operating under our legitimate God granted rights as the Militia makes a lot more sense than using a plank of the Church of Satan (moral relativism) to bestow illegitimate super powers on people. Why the hell do we always need the guberments blessing (Deputation) to exercise a right? This is really bass ackwards logic.
Mark Passio – The True Meaning And Purpose Of The 2nd Amendment
http://missourifreepress.com/2020/06/03/mark-passio-the-true-meaning-and-purpose-of-the-2nd-amendment/
~MFP
--------------------------------
original post:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y2FLBvTYSXE
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