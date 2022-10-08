Whistleblowing Kiwi Funeral Director Brenton Faithfull

We speak with Brenton Faithfull, a funeral director and a Justice of the Peace, about his experiences over the last year in New Zealand, and the evidence he has personally recorded.
95% of the cases in Brenton's funeral home had received the Covid-19 injection within 2 weeks.
Why is this not being investigated?
If you would like the services of the brave and compassionate funeral director, Brenton Faithfull, please contact:
Faithfull Funeral Services - www.faithfulls.co.nz
References:
- Dr Matt Shelton Interview link: https://odysee.com/@NZDSOS:2/Brendon-Faithful:3
- Deaths by all-cause mortality New Zealand - https://www.data.govt.nz/datasetrequest/show/777
- Stuff: Please help the NZ Public by cancelling your subscription & advertising to Stuff and its current publications: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stuff_(company)
- Richard Hirschman embalmer video - https://rumble.com/v11qcta-unbelievable-blood-clots-video-from-embalmer-richard-hirschman.html
& Interview - https://rumble.com/v1ctq5n-richard-hirschman-warning-extremely-graphic-structures-killing-injected-1-y.html
- John O'Looney, Funeral Director, UK interview - https://rumble.com/v1c8w03-john-olooney-hospitals-are-covering-up-baby-deaths-by-cremating-babies-them.html
- NZ Police posing as Window Washers - https://youtu.be/YKI5buoTrMY
