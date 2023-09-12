Decentralize.TV - Episode 13 – Sep 12, 2023 – BASTYON inventor Daniel Satchkov on decentralized content publishing and social media

In this episode of Decentralize TV, the inventor of BASTYON reveals the power of this decentralized, server-less free speech content platform that works even if the rest of the internet is censored. Download the app at Bastyon.com and start speaking freely, without censorship.
