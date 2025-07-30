After 8.8 magnitude quake off Russian Coast - 3 TSUNAMI waves hit

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What the aftermath of the earthquake in Severo-Kurilsk looks like from a drone: Almost 300 people were evacuated from the port in the city after the earthquake, they do not need medical assistance – three tsunami waves hit the coastal area of Severo-Kurilsk.
https://www.rt.com/news/622177-kamchatka-earthquake-tsunami-alert/
Source @Slavyangrad
