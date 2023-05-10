InfoWars - Laura Loomer - Deep State Caught Secretly Meeting at the International Spy Museum in Washington DC to Steal the 2024 Election - 5-09-2023

A group of some of the nation’s most notorious election fraud deniers and election officials, including anti-Trump Secretaries of State, secretly gathered at CEIR’s Soros-tied and Zuckerberg-funded Election Summit in Washington DC on May 8 and May 9 called, “Summit on American Democracy.” Laura Loomer of https://loomered.com/ joins Alex Jones to report.
Learn more here:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/watch-democrat-operatives-hold-summit-at-spy-museum-to-discuss-how-to-restore-public-trust-ahead-of-2024-election/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/maricopa-county-election-supervisor-confronted-at-zuckerberg-funded-meeting/
