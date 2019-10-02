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It’s Time to Vote Life! Family! Freedom! 30-Sec (2019)
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127 views • October 02, 2019
Our second of three TV Commercials for the 2019 election. The 60-second version of this ad can be found here: https://www.brighteon.com/24f6a07e-8b28-4b38-b909-881b17366372
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Learn more about us @ https://www.chp.ca/
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