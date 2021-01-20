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Trump Zionist double cross, we knew he was a snake when we took him in.
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225 views • January 20, 2021
Yes my fellow Americans Trump was deep state operative all the time and did his role. It was planned. The zionist freemason communist total takeover of America. You have been had, gaslighted to death. USA is now a communist vassal State of Israel. YOU STUPID FOOLS!
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