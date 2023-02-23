Create New Account
PLANE CRASH CONNECTED TO EAST PALESTINE TOXICOLOGY EXPERTS OUTSIDE OF CLINTON AIRPORT
Alex Hammer
Published Yesterday

You're not going to believe this.The plane crash outside of Clinton airport that was headed to Ohio had a team of toxicology and environmental health experts that were working for a company that was hired to test the water, soil and air quality in none other than East Palestine, Ohio.


