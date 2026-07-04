Charlie Kirk Traps Radical Leftist With Her Own Logic (What Would Charlie Say)

What happens when you challenge the narrative with raw, unedited footage? In this video, Charlie Kirk sits down with an Antifa activist to break down the most persistent media hoaxes of our time—starting with the infamous Charlottesville "very fine people" quote.

Watch the exact moment the narrative falls apart when confronted with the actual 2017 clip, showing how the media and top political figures weaponized a completely twisted quote for years.

But the debate doesn't stop there. Charlie shifts the spotlight to modern politics, putting the spotlight on New York’s newly victorious DSA congressional primary candidate, Darializa Avila Chevalier. By putting a mirror up to the Left’s own rhetoric, this conversation forces a raw look at double standards, identity politics, and what it truly means to judge people by the content of their character rather than the color of their skin.

Can we finally agree to call out division, no matter who is pushing it? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

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