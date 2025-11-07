Punches, Pucks & Prison: The Story of an NHL Madman

Mirrored Content





Steve "Mental Case" Durbano didn’t just rack up penalty minutes — he carried a lifetime of rage onto the ice. Raised under the thumb of a ruthless and demanding father, Steve Durbano learned early that pain was power — and he carried that lesson with him every time he laced up his skates.





By the time he hit the NHL, Durbano’s stick was more than a tool of the game — it became a weapon of emotional release. Slashes, spears, and violent outbursts turned him into a cult figure of hockey’s wildest era — a player teammates feared, coaches couldn’t manage, and the league struggled to contain.





But the chaos didn’t stop at the rink.





After injuries robbed him of his power, Durbano spiraled — diving headfirst into addiction, crime, and prison.





This is the full story of Steve Durbano — the most dangerous man in hockey, and the storm he never outran.





Steve Durbano played from 1972-79 with the St. Louis Blues, Pittsburgh Penguins, Kansas City Scouts, Colorado Rockies and Birmingham Bulls (WHA).

