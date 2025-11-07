Punches, Pucks & Prison: The Story of an NHL Madman

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored Content
Steve "Mental Case" Durbano didn’t just rack up penalty minutes — he carried a lifetime of rage onto the ice. Raised under the thumb of a ruthless and demanding father, Steve Durbano learned early that pain was power — and he carried that lesson with him every time he laced up his skates.
By the time he hit the NHL, Durbano’s stick was more than a tool of the game — it became a weapon of emotional release. Slashes, spears, and violent outbursts turned him into a cult figure of hockey’s wildest era — a player teammates feared, coaches couldn’t manage, and the league struggled to contain.
But the chaos didn’t stop at the rink.
After injuries robbed him of his power, Durbano spiraled — diving headfirst into addiction, crime, and prison.
This is the full story of Steve Durbano — the most dangerous man in hockey, and the storm he never outran.
Steve Durbano played from 1972-79 with the St. Louis Blues, Pittsburgh Penguins, Kansas City Scouts, Colorado Rockies and Birmingham Bulls (WHA).