Gaetz is introducing legislation to DEFUND Jack Smith’s witch hunt against President Trump
GalacticStorm
Published a day ago

BREAKING: I will be introducing legislation to DEFUND Jack Smith’s witch hunt against President Trump.

They are attacking our democracy and engaging in election interference right now.

The United States Congress has the capability to stop this election interference, and we must act immediately!


(Firebrand with Matt Gaetz, 07/18/23)


Visit https://gaetz.house.gov/firebrand for ALL Firebrand content!


