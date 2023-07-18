Gaetz is introducing legislation to DEFUND Jack Smith’s witch hunt against President Trump

BREAKING: I will be introducing legislation to DEFUND Jack Smith’s witch hunt against President Trump.
They are attacking our democracy and engaging in election interference right now.
The United States Congress has the capability to stop this election interference, and we must act immediately!
(Firebrand with Matt Gaetz, 07/18/23)
Visit https://gaetz.house.gov/firebrand for ALL Firebrand content!
Subscribe to Firebrand with Matt Gaetz TODAY:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RepMattGaetz
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/firebrand-with-matt-gaetz/id1512848110
TRUTH Social: www.truthsocial.com/@repmattgaetz
GETTR: https://www.gettr.com/user/repmattgaetz
Twitter: https://twitter.com/RepMattGaetz
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.