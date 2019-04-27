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Targeted Individual Springtime Rally April 27 2019 March Sacramento State Capitol
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https://targetedjustice.com
Organized Covert Torture: Its Internal Mechanism and
Model Statute
Tomo Shibata, Doctor of the School of Advanced Studies in Social Sciences (E.H.E.S.S.)
Power is tolerable only on condition that it masks a substantial part of itself. Its success is proportional
to its ability to hide its own mechanisms.
Michel Foucault, The History of Sexuality Vol. 1
A whole man, made of all men, worth all of them, and any of them worth him.
Jean-Paul Sartre, The Words
If you are a victim of or a witness to violence used as a means of subjugation for which no
evidence is left other than your testimony, the author of such violence does not have to kill you in order
to perfect the violent crime. Indeed, your sudden death or disappearance will naturally raise law
enforcement’s suspicion. Criminal organizations can provide the service of perfecting the said violent
crime by making you perceived as delusional/paranoid. 1
The President’s Commission on Law Enforcement and Administration of Justice’s The Task
Force Report: Organized Crime (1967) reports the following classic characterization of organized
crime:
Organized crime [’s]... actions are not impulsive but rather the result of intricate
conspiracies, carried on over many years... What organized crime wants is money and
power... Organized criminal groups participate in any illegal activity that offers maximum
profit at minimum risk of law enforcement interference. They offer goods and services that
millions of Americans desire even though declared illegal by their legislatures... Organized
crime uses torture and murder to destroy the particular prosecution at hand. 2
Nicolas Desurmont, “Vers une problematique du harcelement criminel en reseau,” Revue international de
Criminologie et de Police technique et scientifique, vol. 49 (2006).
2 The President’s Commission on Law Enforcement and Administration of Justice, The Task Force Report:
Organized Crime (Washington, D.C.: U.S. Government Printing Office, 1967), 1.
1
1The White House’s Strategy to Combat Transnational Organized Crime (2011) reports the recent
developments of organized crime: “Criminal networks are not only expanding their operations, but also
diversifying their activities... using increasingly sophisticated tactics.” 3
1. Organized Stalking as a Means to Control a Torture Victim
In lieu of abducting you (and your sudden disappearance thereof), transnational criminal
organizations coordinate systematic stalking by a multitude of intricately conspiratorial individuals in
order to seize maximum control of your life to perpetually effect and perfect clandestine torture. Former
Chief Inspector at F.B.I. Headquarters (and former Senior Special Agent-In-Charge of the Los Angeles
Field Office of the F.B.I.) Ted L. Gunderson deposes, in his sworn affidavit (dated 2011), the
following:
Based on my investigative work, which include intelligence from sources such as active
and former members of Intelligence Services (including the F.B.I., the C.I.A. the N.S.A.
and military Intelligence), information from informants active in criminal enterprises, and,
victim testimonies, I have come to the conclusion that thousands of victims have been
targeted by... criminal enterprise that is active 24 hours a day... Individual targeted by this
program have been subjected to illegal and unconstitutional phone taps,... illegal audio
“bugging”, surreptitious entry into home, office, and vehicle, visual surveillance in the
home conducted by illegal placement of miniature remote, wireless cameras..., illegal
internet spyware, illegal GPS tracking..., regular fixed and mobile surveillance, ...mail
theft and tampering, financial and employment sabotage, slander campaigns and
community ostracizing..., poisoning, assaults and murder, illegal set-ups on drug charges
and other felony charges. 4 ... [T]he aforementioned surveillance and harassment activities
[are carried out] in conjunction with organized crime, the cult movement... and even
misguided civic organizations and neighborhood groups. 5
Central (West) Coast News, KION 46 (a CBS affiliate), broadcasted a case of organized gang stalking
on January 29, 2011. 6 This news report included an interview with Santa Cruz Police Lieutenant Larry
Richard, who stated the following:
The Police are becoming more aware of gang stalking because of cyber bullying. Gang
stalking is nothing new, but new technology is making it more common. Gang stalkers
3 Barack
Obama, The National Security Council, The White House, Strategy to Combat Transnational
Organized Crime: Addressing Converging Threats to National Security (2011), v, 13 available
athttp://www.whitehouse.gov/sites/default/files/Strategy_to_Combat_Transnational_Organized_Crime_July
_2011.pdf (last visited Nov. 24, 2012).
4 Ted Gunderson, Affidavit (Los Angeles, CA: April 26, 2011), 2-4.
6 Candice Nguyen, “Gang Stalking, ‘Bullying on Steroids,’” http://www.kionrightnow.come/Global/story.asp?S-13931348
Organized Covert Torture: Its Internal Mechanism and
Model Statute
Tomo Shibata, Doctor of the School of Advanced Studies in Social Sciences (E.H.E.S.S.)
Power is tolerable only on condition that it masks a substantial part of itself. Its success is proportional
to its ability to hide its own mechanisms.
Michel Foucault, The History of Sexuality Vol. 1
A whole man, made of all men, worth all of them, and any of them worth him.
Jean-Paul Sartre, The Words
If you are a victim of or a witness to violence used as a means of subjugation for which no
evidence is left other than your testimony, the author of such violence does not have to kill you in order
to perfect the violent crime. Indeed, your sudden death or disappearance will naturally raise law
enforcement’s suspicion. Criminal organizations can provide the service of perfecting the said violent
crime by making you perceived as delusional/paranoid. 1
The President’s Commission on Law Enforcement and Administration of Justice’s The Task
Force Report: Organized Crime (1967) reports the following classic characterization of organized
crime:
Organized crime [’s]... actions are not impulsive but rather the result of intricate
conspiracies, carried on over many years... What organized crime wants is money and
power... Organized criminal groups participate in any illegal activity that offers maximum
profit at minimum risk of law enforcement interference. They offer goods and services that
millions of Americans desire even though declared illegal by their legislatures... Organized
crime uses torture and murder to destroy the particular prosecution at hand. 2
Nicolas Desurmont, “Vers une problematique du harcelement criminel en reseau,” Revue international de
Criminologie et de Police technique et scientifique, vol. 49 (2006).
2 The President’s Commission on Law Enforcement and Administration of Justice, The Task Force Report:
Organized Crime (Washington, D.C.: U.S. Government Printing Office, 1967), 1.
1
1The White House’s Strategy to Combat Transnational Organized Crime (2011) reports the recent
developments of organized crime: “Criminal networks are not only expanding their operations, but also
diversifying their activities... using increasingly sophisticated tactics.” 3
1. Organized Stalking as a Means to Control a Torture Victim
In lieu of abducting you (and your sudden disappearance thereof), transnational criminal
organizations coordinate systematic stalking by a multitude of intricately conspiratorial individuals in
order to seize maximum control of your life to perpetually effect and perfect clandestine torture. Former
Chief Inspector at F.B.I. Headquarters (and former Senior Special Agent-In-Charge of the Los Angeles
Field Office of the F.B.I.) Ted L. Gunderson deposes, in his sworn affidavit (dated 2011), the
following:
Based on my investigative work, which include intelligence from sources such as active
and former members of Intelligence Services (including the F.B.I., the C.I.A. the N.S.A.
and military Intelligence), information from informants active in criminal enterprises, and,
victim testimonies, I have come to the conclusion that thousands of victims have been
targeted by... criminal enterprise that is active 24 hours a day... Individual targeted by this
program have been subjected to illegal and unconstitutional phone taps,... illegal audio
“bugging”, surreptitious entry into home, office, and vehicle, visual surveillance in the
home conducted by illegal placement of miniature remote, wireless cameras..., illegal
internet spyware, illegal GPS tracking..., regular fixed and mobile surveillance, ...mail
theft and tampering, financial and employment sabotage, slander campaigns and
community ostracizing..., poisoning, assaults and murder, illegal set-ups on drug charges
and other felony charges. 4 ... [T]he aforementioned surveillance and harassment activities
[are carried out] in conjunction with organized crime, the cult movement... and even
misguided civic organizations and neighborhood groups. 5
Central (West) Coast News, KION 46 (a CBS affiliate), broadcasted a case of organized gang stalking
on January 29, 2011. 6 This news report included an interview with Santa Cruz Police Lieutenant Larry
Richard, who stated the following:
The Police are becoming more aware of gang stalking because of cyber bullying. Gang
stalking is nothing new, but new technology is making it more common. Gang stalkers
3 Barack
Obama, The National Security Council, The White House, Strategy to Combat Transnational
Organized Crime: Addressing Converging Threats to National Security (2011), v, 13 available
athttp://www.whitehouse.gov/sites/default/files/Strategy_to_Combat_Transnational_Organized_Crime_July
_2011.pdf (last visited Nov. 24, 2012).
4 Ted Gunderson, Affidavit (Los Angeles, CA: April 26, 2011), 2-4.
6 Candice Nguyen, “Gang Stalking, ‘Bullying on Steroids,’” http://www.kionrightnow.come/Global/story.asp?S-13931348
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