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The FLCCC Weekly Update, for June 16, 2021—The I-RECOVER Protocol for Long Haul Covid Syndrome
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266 views • July 03, 2021
FLCCC Weekly Update— 6/16/2021
In this week's episode, Dr. Pierre Kory introduces the I-Recover Protocol for Long Haul Covid Syndrome along with the brilliant doctors and COVID-19 experts who collaborated on the development of the protocol. Guests include Drs. Paul Marik, Tina Peers, Ram Yogendra, and Dr. Mobeen Syed.
In this week's episode, Dr. Pierre Kory introduces the I-Recover Protocol for Long Haul Covid Syndrome along with the brilliant doctors and COVID-19 experts who collaborated on the development of the protocol. Guests include Drs. Paul Marik, Tina Peers, Ram Yogendra, and Dr. Mobeen Syed.
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