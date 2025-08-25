BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Medvedev Meltdown at US Open | Photographer Disrupts Match Point vs Bonzi
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
77 views • 1 day ago

Medvedev Meltdown at US Open | Photographer Disrupts Match Point vs Bonzi

https://newsplusglobe.com/

Daniil Medvedev's intense US Open 2025 first-round match against Benjamin Bonzi took a dramatic turn when a photographer entered the court during match point. The interruption led to a rare umpire decision to replay Bonzi’s first serve, sparking a fiery reaction from Medvedev and riling up the crowd. Despite pushing the match to five sets, Medvedev ultimately fell to Bonzi. Watch the full recap and get the latest updates on tennis’s biggest moments.

#USOpen2025 #Medvedev #BenjaminBonzi #TennisDrama #GrandSlam #TennisHighlights #CourtIntrusion #USTA

daniil medvedevbenjamin bonzius open 2025us open controversytennis dramatennis upsetphotographer court intrusiontennis umpiregrand slam tennismedvedev meltdown
