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Snapshot Of America's MMJ Market: Puerto Rico
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15 views • August 22, 2020
Show Notes:
A Snapshot Of America's Medical Marijuana Markets: Puerto Rico
https://www.benzinga.com/markets/cannabis/20/07/16775759/a-snapshot-of-americas-medical-marijuana-markets-puerto-rico
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
The Talking Hedge:
Your cannabis business podcast covering cannabis products, business news, investments & events.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeats
A Snapshot Of America's Medical Marijuana Markets: Puerto Rico
https://www.benzinga.com/markets/cannabis/20/07/16775759/a-snapshot-of-americas-medical-marijuana-markets-puerto-rico
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
The Talking Hedge:
Your cannabis business podcast covering cannabis products, business news, investments & events.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeats
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