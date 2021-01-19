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DO NOT GO TO WORK, We'll Give You a Raise; AOC + Democrats Want You Reliant on Government Handouts
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221 views • January 19, 2021
Incentives to Stay Home and Not Work- AOC + Democrats Want You Reliant on Government Handouts. This is the way we hook Americans on "free money" and socialism. How perverse incentives offer Americans more to stay home and do nothing than go to work. Perverse incentives
#AOC #socialism #handouts
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#AOC #socialism #handouts
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