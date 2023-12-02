The Rock Almighty Saturday On The Rocks With Rob Rock!

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub

Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!

Donate here:

https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg

It would be an honor to have to have you Like, (Rumble) and Subscribe to this channel. We pray it's an inspiration to you and fam'





This weekend, enjoy the sounds of one of the legendary voices in all of Rock.

And to boot he is on the side of the body of Christ! Have a great weekend and once again enjoy!





Music video credit:

Rob Rock - The Voice Of Melodic Metal

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/36SKaU8

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/46JLxO5

Juan Henrique

@juanhenrique9508

https://www.youtube.com/@juanhenrique9508





The Rock Almighty

Part of the US Sports Network

http://www.ussportsradio.net