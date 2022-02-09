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Austrians Being Stopped Randomly By Authorities And Forced To Prove They Are Vaccinated
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23 views • February 09, 2022
Source article:
https://welcomehome777.com/vaxxcops
In mid march the vaxx police will start looking for those who
will not bow. Just when we thought that just maybe the insanity
might finally end. Oh no, tyrants love compliance and are not
going to just let it go. This fight is heating up for sure.
Support freedom of speech, shop at the Health Ranger Store.
https://welcomehome777.com/coffee
Tagged Biometric ID, Control, Depopulation Agenda, Dr. Joseph Mercola, Freedoms, Geopolitics, Great Reset, Lockdowns, Michael Yeadon, NewsVoice, Plandemic, Surveillance, Technocratic elite, Vaccines.
https://welcomehome777.com/vaxxcops
In mid march the vaxx police will start looking for those who
will not bow. Just when we thought that just maybe the insanity
might finally end. Oh no, tyrants love compliance and are not
going to just let it go. This fight is heating up for sure.
Support freedom of speech, shop at the Health Ranger Store.
https://welcomehome777.com/coffee
Tagged Biometric ID, Control, Depopulation Agenda, Dr. Joseph Mercola, Freedoms, Geopolitics, Great Reset, Lockdowns, Michael Yeadon, NewsVoice, Plandemic, Surveillance, Technocratic elite, Vaccines.
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