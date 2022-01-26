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Canada is Owned by The Great Reset: Klaus Schwab Admits That He Owns Justin Trudeau and His Cabinet
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269 views • January 26, 2022
I came across this news item on Jim Stone's Blog and although I was shocked, I was not surprised. As thousands of truckers haul down on Ottawa, Canada we must be made aware that our Prime Minister is owned by the Great Reset mastermind and ultimate socialist/communist Klaus Schwab. If we are going to take back our country which the Truckers are certainly doing their part, we must remove Justin Trudeau from office because he is nothing, but a puppet for the Global Elite. You'll hear it right here in this video.
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You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
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GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
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TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda580?lang=en
My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNddazXh81_HoErN4W3V6w
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
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