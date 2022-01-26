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Canada is Owned by The Great Reset: Klaus Schwab Admits That He Owns Justin Trudeau and His Cabinet
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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269 views • January 26, 2022
I came across this news item on Jim Stone's Blog and although I was shocked, I was not surprised. As thousands of truckers haul down on Ottawa, Canada we must be made aware that our Prime Minister is owned by the Great Reset mastermind and ultimate socialist/communist Klaus Schwab. If we are going to take back our country which the Truckers are certainly doing their part, we must remove Justin Trudeau from office because he is nothing, but a puppet for the Global Elite. You'll hear it right here in this video.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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