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THERE IS A NEW HOSPITAL CODE TO TRACK THE UNVACCINATED IT IS Z28.20
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254 views • November 17, 2021
Source: 153newsnet. That way they can track you down, round you up and send you to a nice FEMA CAMP. In the meantime they can deny you virtually everything you need to live. Here is more from around the crazy world we live in:
The groups that have been exempted from getting the vaccine: THIS WILL ASTOUND YOU
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DxnDakZsoO1j/
The groups that have been exempted from getting the vaccine: THIS WILL ASTOUND YOU
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DxnDakZsoO1j/
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