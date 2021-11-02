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"Let's Go Brandon" = TERRORISM; Claim Leftists (Who are SUPER Funny People)
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172 views • November 02, 2021
A Southwest airlines pilot signed off of his announcements,, ending them, ""Let's Go Brandon." Naturally the rot of the left claimed that this was a kin to terrorism and supporting Isis, garnering much support on Twitter and the propagandistic media.
Such people believe they have the right to lie, the right to destroy, because they know what is best for society, for everyone else.
#southwest #letsgobrandon #humor
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Such people believe they have the right to lie, the right to destroy, because they know what is best for society, for everyone else.
#southwest #letsgobrandon #humor
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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