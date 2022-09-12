Create New Account
5D Humans are Ascension Portals to Biolocate, Parallel Realities & Dimensions w/Dan Winter: MC #90
Merkaba Chakras
Published 2 months ago |

Welcome to another podcast episode of Merkaba Chakras. I’m your host, Von Galt. Today, we talk with Engineer, Dan Winter. Mr. Dan Winter spent his life researching how portals work and engineering its technology into a variety of energy healing equipment, sacred geometry architecture, high frequency water purification, and more. Mr. Dan Winter, welcome to Merkaba Chakras!


For more information about the Dan Winter’s offerings, please visit his websites:

https://flameinmind.com/ 

https://www.youtube.com/c/DanWinterFractalField 

Brain-Heart Entrainment research on human portals and biolocate with Secret Space Program participant (SSP), Jean-Charles Moyen.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6IWdPUyc5CU 

https://youtu.be/wE_kCFPailU 

https://youtu.be/KH9W57bcPYo 

http://www.goldenmean.info/coincidence/ 

53 vs 50 hz: www.flameinmind.com/lifeforce 

History of heart coherence studies: realheartcoherence.com 

Galactic history (note moon history vs flood and stargates portals: www.fractalfield.com/fusionintheblood 

Kundalini physics: www.goldenmean.info/kundalini 

Bioarchitecture curriculum: www.bioarchitects.net 

Hygiene for bliss for young people book: www.goldenmean.info/consciouskids 


aliensufoascensionconsciousnessatlantis2012time traveltimelinessecret space programportalsbuddhismmayan calendarmultiversereincarnation5th dimensionnew earthlemuriaspiritual awakeningparallel realitiestranscendental meditation3rd dimensiondan wintermandela effectstulku childrenbiolocation

