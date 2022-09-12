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5D Humans are Ascension Portals to Biolocate, Parallel Realities & Dimensions w/Dan Winter: MC #90
Merkaba Chakras
Merkaba Chakras
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273 views • September 12, 2022

Welcome to another podcast episode of Merkaba Chakras. I’m your host, Von Galt. Today, we talk with Engineer, Dan Winter. Mr. Dan Winter spent his life researching how portals work and engineering its technology into a variety of energy healing equipment, sacred geometry architecture, high frequency water purification, and more. Mr. Dan Winter, welcome to Merkaba Chakras!


PLEASE diversify where you get information by adding these free speech platforms.

https://rokfin.com/MerkabaChakras 

https://rumble.com/c/c-889303 

https://www.bitchute.com/merkabachakras/ 

https://odysee.com/@merkabachakras:4 

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/merkabachakras 

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https://www.youtube.com/merkabachakras 


There are over 65 podcast sites to listen to the audio only version. The main one is: https://anchor.fm/merkabachakras 


For more information about the Dan Winter’s offerings, please visit his websites:

https://flameinmind.com/ 

https://www.youtube.com/c/DanWinterFractalField 

Brain-Heart Entrainment research on human portals and biolocate with Secret Space Program participant (SSP), Jean-Charles Moyen.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6IWdPUyc5CU 

https://youtu.be/wE_kCFPailU 

https://youtu.be/KH9W57bcPYo 

http://www.goldenmean.info/coincidence/ 

53 vs 50 hz: www.flameinmind.com/lifeforce 

History of heart coherence studies: realheartcoherence.com 

Galactic history (note moon history vs flood and stargates portals: www.fractalfield.com/fusionintheblood 

Kundalini physics: www.goldenmean.info/kundalini 

Bioarchitecture curriculum: www.bioarchitects.net 

Hygiene for bliss for young people book: www.goldenmean.info/consciouskids 


To learn more about Von Galt's metaphysical work: https://merkabachakras.com/ 


Theme music, "Promised Land" copyrighted by the composer, Olive Musique, and authorized by https://www.premiumbeat.com/ 

Keywords
aliensufoascensionconsciousnessatlantis2012time traveltimelinessecret space programportalsbuddhismmayan calendarmultiversereincarnation5th dimensionnew earthlemuriaspiritual awakeningparallel realitiestranscendental meditation3rd dimensiondan wintermandela effectstulku childrenbiolocation
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