5D Humans are Ascension Portals to Biolocate, Parallel Realities & Dimensions w/Dan Winter: MC #90

Welcome to another podcast episode of Merkaba Chakras. I’m your host, Von Galt. Today, we talk with Engineer, Dan Winter. Mr. Dan Winter spent his life researching how portals work and engineering its technology into a variety of energy healing equipment, sacred geometry architecture, high frequency water purification, and more. Mr. Dan Winter, welcome to Merkaba Chakras!





PLEASE diversify where you get information by adding these free speech platforms.

https://rokfin.com/MerkabaChakras

https://rumble.com/c/c-889303

https://www.bitchute.com/merkabachakras/

https://odysee.com/@merkabachakras:4

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/merkabachakras

https://utreon.com/c/MerkabaChakras

https://www.youtube.com/merkabachakras





There are over 65 podcast sites to listen to the audio only version. The main one is: https://anchor.fm/merkabachakras





For more information about the Dan Winter’s offerings, please visit his websites:

https://flameinmind.com/

https://www.youtube.com/c/DanWinterFractalField

Brain-Heart Entrainment research on human portals and biolocate with Secret Space Program participant (SSP), Jean-Charles Moyen.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6IWdPUyc5CU

https://youtu.be/wE_kCFPailU

https://youtu.be/KH9W57bcPYo

http://www.goldenmean.info/coincidence/

53 vs 50 hz: www.flameinmind.com/lifeforce

History of heart coherence studies: realheartcoherence.com

Galactic history (note moon history vs flood and stargates portals: www.fractalfield.com/fusionintheblood

Kundalini physics: www.goldenmean.info/kundalini

Bioarchitecture curriculum: www.bioarchitects.net

Hygiene for bliss for young people book: www.goldenmean.info/consciouskids





To learn more about Von Galt's metaphysical work: https://merkabachakras.com/





Theme music, "Promised Land" copyrighted by the composer, Olive Musique, and authorized by https://www.premiumbeat.com/