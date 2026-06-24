AJN Live - Tucker Carlson - Tucker and Alex Jones are sounding the alarm on the Israeli government... - 6-23-2026

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Tucker and Alex Jones are sounding the alarm on the Israeli government... Their argument: Israel's recent actions reveal a level of radicalism that Western media and politicians refuse to scrutinize. The conversation ran through Israel's military operations, the speed of regional escalation, and the rising danger of a conflict that spreads far beyond the Middle East. With tensions at a boiling point, they land on a hard question: America needs to rethink blind support before it's too late. Source: InfoWars YT,
/ Writer: Val, Daniel