🇬🇱 Greenland’s rare earth jackpot: Minerals for hypersonic weapons - journalist
📌 Greenland is home to around 70% of the world's rare earth minerals, and much of this wealth is untapped, says Kate Jones.
🗣 Also, samarium cobalt can be mined there, which is used in hypersonic weapons, helping them “maneuver at really high temperatures,” notes the geopolitical analyst.
💬 "Of course, the conditions are really difficult. So, I'm not sure about the ability to mine it now. But it's certainly something that they would like to be working on.”
