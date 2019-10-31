Investigator: 2016; Hillary Clinton Paid For A Conspiracy Theory & Rolled It Into A Coup -1666-6PM

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Gregg Jarrett: “In my recent column I call Adam Schiff sort of the “poor man’s Harry Houdini, an illusionist with cheap parlor tricks.” He’s trying to fool Americans that opinion is evidence and facts are not. The facts are contained in the transcript and the statement of the two participants in the transcript, Zelensky and Trump. There’s no quid pro quo, no pressure, no demand… E-Militia Article: Investigator: 2016; Hillary Clinton Paid For A Conspiracy Theory & Rolled It Into A Coup http://ow.ly/K1oN30pO6oC
GUEST: David J. Shestokas, Attorney/Author - David Shestokas is an attorney licensed in IL and FL and author of Constitutional Sound Bites . He earned his B.A. in Political Science from Bradley University and J.D. from The John Marshall Law School, cum laude, while serving on the The John Marshall Law Review. He studied law at Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland.
Available on Amazon:
Constitutional Sound Bites
Capsulas Informativas Constitucionales
Creating the Declaration of Independence
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