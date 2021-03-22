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Vaccine AG19 2016 short film
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176 views • March 22, 2021
short film VACCINE AG19, we get a look at a world nearly wiped out by compulsory vaccinations. Two survivors find each other in a seeming twist of fate and must prevail if they hope to save what’s left of civilization. Blind obedience is dangerous, and sometimes, the conspiracy theories turn out to be true…
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