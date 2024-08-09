UK PM Shabbos Goy Keir Starmer Passes Loyalty Test (2020)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WEF puppet & shabbos goy Keir Starmer, current PM of the UK, proved his loyalty by lending support to state-sponsored BLM revolutionaries in the United States back in 2020.
https://www.weforum.org/people/keir-starmer/
Mirrored - A Dangerous Goy
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/